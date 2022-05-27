Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyether Polyols for CASE market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyether Polyols for CASE market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aromatic Polyester Polyols
Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
Others
Segment by Application
Coating
Adhesives and Sealants
Elastomers
Others
By Company
BASF
Shell
Dow Chemicals
Huntsman
Stepan Company
Repsol S.A.
PCC Rokita
MCNS
DIC Corporation
Covestro
Solvay
Befar Group
Oltchim S.A.
Perstorp
Invista
Emery Oleochemicals
SINOPEC
AGC Chemicals
Sanyo Chemical
KPX Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Changhua Chemical
Carpenter
Bluestar Dongda
Yadong Chemical Group
Jurong Ningwu
Shandong INOV
Changshu Yitong
Kukdo Chemical
Shandong Longhua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyether Polyols for CASE Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
