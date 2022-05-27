Global Desoldering Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Desoldering Tools market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Desoldering Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Desoldering Pumps
Desoldering Stations
Desoldering Guns
Others
Segment by Application
Electronics Manufacturing
Electronics Repairing
Others
By Company
Weller (Apex Tool Group)
HAKKO
JBC Soldering Tools
GOOT (Taiyo Electric)
Kurtz Ersa
EDSYN
OK International
HOZAN TOOL
PACE
Den-On Instruments
Jonard Tools
Hexacon Electric
Prokit's Industries
Sorny Roong Industrial
Noel
Hotcraft Industrial
Ningbo Zhongdi
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Desoldering Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Desoldering Tools Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Desoldering Tools Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Desoldering Tools Production
2.1 Global Desoldering Tools Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Desoldering Tools Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Desoldering Tools Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Desoldering Tools Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Desoldering Tools Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Desoldering Tools Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Desoldering Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Desoldering Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Desoldering Tools Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Desoldering Tools Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Desoldering Tools Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Desoldering Tool
