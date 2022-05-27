Global Medical Device Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Medical Device Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Device Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Diagnostics Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Patient Monitors Devices

Imaging Devices

Others

By Company

TE Connectivity

Honeywell

NXP

Amphenol

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

First Sensor AG

TDK EPCOS

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences

Smiths Medical

Argon

ICU Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Biosenor International

Utah Medical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Device Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Device Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pressure Sensors

1.2.3 Temperature Sensors

1.2.4 Image Sensors

1.2.5 Motion Sensors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Device Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Diagnostics Devices

1.3.3 Therapeutic Devices

1.3.4 Patient Monitors Devices

1.3.5 Imaging Devices

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Medical Device Sensors Production

2.1 Global Medical Device Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Medical Device Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Medical Device Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Device Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Medical Device Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Medical Device Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Medical Device Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Medical Device Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Medical Device Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2

