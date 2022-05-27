Global Polyurethane for Footware Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyurethane for Footware market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane for Footware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solid PU
Cellular PU
Liquid PU
Segment by Application
Sports Shoes
Leisure Shoes
Slippers & Sandals
Work & Safety Shoes
Others
By Company
Huntsman
Covestro
Dowdupont
BASF SE
Coim Group
Wanhua Chemical Group
Lubrizol
Lanxess
IVPIndia
A.S. Shoe Accessories
Zhejiang Hengtai Yuan P.U Co.,Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane for Footware Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane for Footware Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solid PU
1.2.3 Cellular PU
1.2.4 Liquid PU
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane for Footware Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sports Shoes
1.3.3 Leisure Shoes
1.3.4 Slippers & Sandals
1.3.5 Work & Safety Shoes
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane for Footware Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane for Footware Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane for Footware Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane for Footware Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane for Footware Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane for Footware Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane for Footware Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane for Footware Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane for Footware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane for Footware Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyurethane for Footware Sales by Region
