Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane (PU) Soles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane (PU) Soles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solid PU

Cellular PU

Liquid PU

Segment by Application

Sports Shoes

Leisure Shoes

Slippers & Sandals

Work & Safety Shoes

Others

By Company

Rubber Italy

ATLAS

Trela Soles

SVO SOLE

Airysole

UNISOL India

Yu Bird

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Soles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solid PU

1.2.3 Cellular PU

1.2.4 Liquid PU

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sports Shoes

1.3.3 Leisure Shoes

1.3.4 Slippers & Sandals

1.3.5 Work & Safety Shoes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Polyurethane (PU) Soles by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Soles Sales by Manufacturers



