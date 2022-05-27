Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water-based Printing Inks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Printing Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flexo Inks
Gravure Inks
Screen Printing Inks
Segment by Application
Packaging Industry
Textile Industry
Art
Others
By Company
Flint Group
Sakata
Sun Chemical
Tokyo Ink
Altana
Dainichiseika
Mitsuboshi Printing Ink
hubergroup
Siegwerk
Union Ink
Pr?ll GmbH
MagnaColours
Virus
Inknovators
Permaset
Speedball Art
Jacquard Products
Sky Dragon
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-based Printing Inks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexo Inks
1.2.3 Gravure Inks
1.2.4 Screen Printing Inks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Textile Industry
1.3.4 Art
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production
2.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wate
