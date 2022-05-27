Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water-based Printing Inks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Printing Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Flexo Inks

Gravure Inks

Screen Printing Inks

Segment by Application

Packaging Industry

Textile Industry

Art

Others

By Company

Flint Group

Sakata

Sun Chemical

Tokyo Ink

Altana

Dainichiseika

Mitsuboshi Printing Ink

hubergroup

Siegwerk

Union Ink

Pr?ll GmbH

MagnaColours

Virus

Inknovators

Permaset

Speedball Art

Jacquard Products

Sky Dragon

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-based Printing Inks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Flexo Inks

1.2.3 Gravure Inks

1.2.4 Screen Printing Inks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging Industry

1.3.3 Textile Industry

1.3.4 Art

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production

2.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Water-based Printing Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Water-based Printing Inks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Water-based Printing Inks Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Wate

