Global GNSS Receivers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
GNSS Receivers market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GNSS Receivers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver
Multi-GNSS Receiver
Segment by Application
Survey and Mapping
Astronomy
Military & Defense
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Trimble
Topcon
CHC Navigation
Hemisphere GNSS
Hexagon (covers NovAtel and Leica Geosystems)
NavCom Technology
Eos Positioning Systems
Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.
Garmin
Septentrio
PCTEL
Tallysman Wireless
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver
1.2.3 Multi-GNSS Receiver
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Survey and Mapping
1.3.3 Astronomy
1.3.4 Military & Defense
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 GNSS Receivers Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 GNSS Receivers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 GNSS Receivers Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 GNSS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 GNSS Receivers Market Dynamics
2.3.1 GNSS Receivers Industry Trends
2.3.2 GNSS Receivers Market Drivers
2.3.3 GNSS Receivers Market Challenges
2.3.4 GNSS Receivers Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top GNSS Receivers Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top GNSS Receivers Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global GNSS Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
