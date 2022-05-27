Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydrogen Peroxide
Peracetic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Food Machinery
Food Packaging Materials
Others
By Company
OCI Chem
Arkema
Hansol Chemical
Taekwang Industry
Peroxy chem LLC
AkzoNobel N.V.
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Solvay S.A.
Evonik industries AG
National Peroxide Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrogen Peroxide
1.2.3 Peracetic Acid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Machinery
1.3.3 Food Packaging Materials
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Production
2.1 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sterilizing Agents in Food Industry Revenue by Reg
