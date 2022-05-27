Uncategorized

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dry Mortar Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Mortar Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar
Floor Screeds
Tile Adhesives/Grouts
Wall Renders and Plasters
EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)
Other
Segment by Application
Construction industry
Home decoration industry
Others
By Company
Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)
Materis (FR)
Sika (CH)
Henkel (FR)
Mapei (IT)
Sto (DE)
Ardex (DE)
BASF (DE)
Baumit (AT)
Bostik (FR)
Knauf (DE)
CBP (US)
Caparol (DE)
Cemex (US)
HB Fuller (US)
Quick-mix (DE)
Dryvit Systems (US)
Hanil Cement (KR)
AdePlast (Ro)
Forbo (CH)
CPI Mortars (UK)
Grupo Puma (ES)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dry Mortar Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dry Mortar Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar
1.2.3 Floor Screeds
1.2.4 Tile Adhesives/Grouts
1.2.5 Wall Renders and Plasters
1.2.6 EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dry Mortar Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction industry
1.3.3 Home decoration industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dry Mortar Products Production
2.1 Global Dry Mortar Products Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dry Mortar Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dry Mortar Products Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dry Mortar Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dry Mortar Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dry Mortar Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dry Mortar Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dry Mortar Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dry Mortar Products Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Dry Mortar Products Sale

 

