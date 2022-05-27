Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Segment by Application
Fluorosurfactant
Fabric Treatment Agent
Others
By Company
Sanming Hexafluo Chemicals
Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoromaterial
Hangzhou Keying Chem
Zhejiang Cfreon Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene
1.2 Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity 98%
1.2.3 Purity 99%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fluorosurfactant
1.3.3 Fabric Treatment Agent
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Perfluoro-2-Methyl-2-Pentene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
