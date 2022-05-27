Global 3D Printed Architecture Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Concrete
Mortar
Soil
Special polymers
Recycled and Other Plastics
Segment by Application
Public Building
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
By Company
Apis Cor
Batiprint 3D
Be More 3D
WASP
ICON
Winsun
Construction 3D
COBOD
Contour Crafting
CyBe Construction
XTreeE
SQ4D
Peri 3D
Mighty Buildings
Printed Farms
Black Buffalo 3D Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 3D Printed Architecture Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printed Architecture
1.2 3D Printed Architecture Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Architecture Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Concrete
1.2.3 Mortar
1.2.4 Soil
1.2.5 Special polymers
1.2.6 Recycled and Other Plastics
1.3 3D Printed Architecture Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Architecture Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Public Building
1.3.3 Residential Building
1.3.4 Commercial Building
1.3.5 Industrial Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global 3D Printed Architecture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global 3D Printed Architecture Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global 3D Printed Architecture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America 3D Printed Architecture Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe 3D Printed Architecture Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China 3D Printed Architecture Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan 3D Printed Architecture Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global 3D Printed Architecture Produ
