Polymer Dispersions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Dispersions in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymer Dispersions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymer Dispersions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polymer Dispersions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymer Dispersions market was valued at 2089.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2717.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Dispersions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymer Dispersions include Eastman, BASF, Synthomer Plc., Mitsui Chemicals, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, Huntsman International LLC., Lanxess and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymer Dispersions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymer Dispersions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymer Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Dispersions
Polyurethane Dispersions
Vinyl Dispersions
Others
Global Polymer Dispersions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymer Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Decorative & Protective Coating
Paper
Printing Ink
Carpet & Fabrics
Adhesives & Sealants
Others
Global Polymer Dispersions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymer Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymer Dispersions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymer Dispersions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polymer Dispersions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polymer Dispersions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman
BASF
Synthomer Plc.
Mitsui Chemicals
Covestro AG
Solvay SA
Huntsman International LLC.
Lanxess
Wacker Chemie AG
Aquaspersions Limited
Michelman, Inc.
The DOW Chemical Company
Witton Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymer Dispersions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymer Dispersions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymer Dispersions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymer Dispersions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymer Dispersions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polymer Dispersions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymer Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymer Dispersions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymer Dispersions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymer Dispersions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymer Dispersions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Dispersions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Dispersions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Dispersions Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Dispersions Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polymer Dispe
