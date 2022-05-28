Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) market was valued at 59860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 90690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full MVNO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless Inc., T-Mobile International AG, Citic Telcom International Holding Limited, Telefonica, S.A., TracFone Wireless, Inc. and Truphone Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer

Business

Others

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T Inc.

Lycamobile Group

Sprint Corporation

Verizon Wireless Inc.

T-Mobile International AG

Citic Telcom International Holding Limited

Telefonica, S.A.

TracFone Wireless, Inc.

Truphone Limited

Virgin Mobile

RedPocket Mobile

AirVoice Wireless

