Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) market was valued at 59860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 90690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full MVNO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless Inc., T-Mobile International AG, Citic Telcom International Holding Limited, Telefonica, S.A., TracFone Wireless, Inc. and Truphone Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full MVNO
Service Operator MVNO
Reseller MVNO
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer
Business
Others
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AT&T Inc.
Lycamobile Group
Sprint Corporation
Verizon Wireless Inc.
T-Mobile International AG
Citic Telcom International Holding Limited
Telefonica, S.A.
TracFone Wireless, Inc.
Truphone Limited
Virgin Mobile
RedPocket Mobile
AirVoice Wireless
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Players in Global Market
3.6.1
