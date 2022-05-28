Veterinary Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Therapeutics market was valued at 30930 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-inflammatory Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Therapeutics include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco Animal Health), Merck Animal Health, Sanofi (Merial Animal Health), Virbac and Vetoquinol S.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Veterinary Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-inflammatory
Parasiticides
Others
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Veterinary Clinics
Drug Stores
Others
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veterinary Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veterinary Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer AG
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Ceva Sante Animale
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco Animal Health)
Merck Animal Health
Sanofi (Merial Animal Health)
Virbac
Vetoquinol S.A.
Zoetis, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Therapeutics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Therapeutics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Therapeutics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
