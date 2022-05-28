Electric Coolant Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Coolant Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Coolant Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Coolant Pumps market was valued at 276.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 685.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50 to 100 Watt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Coolant Pumps include Bosch, Continental, Johnson Electric, Aisin Seiki, KSPG, Davies Craig and MAHLE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Coolant Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50 to 100 Watt

100 to 200 Watt

200 to 400 Watt

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car Cooling

Cooling of Accessories

Air Conditioning

Gearbox Cooling

Others

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Coolant Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Coolant Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Coolant Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Coolant Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Johnson Electric

Aisin Seiki

KSPG

Davies Craig

MAHLE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Coolant Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Coolant Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Coolant Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Coolant Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Coolant Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Coolant Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Coolant Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Coolant Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Coolant Pumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

