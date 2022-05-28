Infant Milk Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Milk Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Infant Milk Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Infant Milk Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Infant Milk Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infant Milk Powder market was valued at 27520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cow's Milk Based Formula Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infant Milk Powder include Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone (Sutton Group), Abbott, FrieslandCampinaHeinz, Bellamy, Topfer, HiPP and Perrigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infant Milk Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infant Milk Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cow's Milk Based Formula
Soy-Based Formula
Protein Hydrolysate Based Formula
Specialty Formula
Global Infant Milk Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
0-6 Months Baby (First Class)
6-12 Months Baby (Second Class)
12-36 Months Baby (Third Class)
Global Infant Milk Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infant Milk Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infant Milk Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Infant Milk Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Infant Milk Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mead Johnson
Nestle
Danone (Sutton Group)
Abbott
FrieslandCampinaHeinz
Bellamy
Topfer
HiPP
Perrigo
Arla
Holle
Fonterra
Westland Dairy
Pinnacle
Meiji
Yili
Biostime
Yashili
Feihe
Brightdairy
Beingmate
Wonderson
Synutra
Wissun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infant Milk Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infant Milk Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infant Milk Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infant Milk Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infant Milk Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infant Milk Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infant Milk Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infant Milk Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infant Milk Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Infant Milk Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Infant Milk Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infant Milk Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Infant Milk Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Milk Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infant Milk Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Milk Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Infant Milk Powder Market Siz
