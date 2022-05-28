Infant Milk Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Milk Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Infant Milk Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infant Milk Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Infant Milk Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infant Milk Powder market was valued at 27520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cow's Milk Based Formula Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infant Milk Powder include Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone (Sutton Group), Abbott, FrieslandCampinaHeinz, Bellamy, Topfer, HiPP and Perrigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infant Milk Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infant Milk Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cow's Milk Based Formula

Soy-Based Formula

Protein Hydrolysate Based Formula

Specialty Formula

Global Infant Milk Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

0-6 Months Baby (First Class)

6-12 Months Baby (Second Class)

12-36 Months Baby (Third Class)

Global Infant Milk Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Infant Milk Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infant Milk Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infant Milk Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infant Milk Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Infant Milk Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone (Sutton Group)

Abbott

FrieslandCampinaHeinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

