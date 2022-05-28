Distributed Generation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Generation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Distributed Generation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distributed Generation market was valued at 62850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solar Photovoltaic Distributed Generation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distributed Generation include Alstom, E.ON. SE, Caterpillar Power Plants, Siemens Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Ballard Power Systems, General Electrical Power, Sharp Corporation and Enercon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Distributed Generation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distributed Generation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distributed Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solar Photovoltaic Distributed Generation

Wind Turbine Distributed Generation

Reciprocating Engines Distributed Generation

Micro Turbines Distributed Generation

Fuel Cells Distributed Generation

Others

Global Distributed Generation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distributed Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Distributed Generation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Distributed Generation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distributed Generation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distributed Generation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alstom

E.ON. SE

Caterpillar Power Plants

Siemens Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Ballard Power Systems

General Electrical Power

Sharp Corporation

Enercon

Bloom Energy

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Fuel Cell Energy

OPRA Turbines

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distributed Generation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distributed Generation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distributed Generation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distributed Generation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distributed Generation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distributed Generation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distributed Generation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distributed Generation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Distributed Generation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Distributed Generation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distributed Generation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distributed Generation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distributed Generation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



