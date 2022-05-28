Fiber Optic Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Optic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Optic Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fiber Optic Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Optic Components market was valued at 14700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Optic Transceivers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optic Components include Amphenol, Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ciena, MOLEX and Newport and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Optic Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Optic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Optic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Optic Transceivers

Fiber Optic Switches

Fiber Optic Connectors

Fiber Optic Couplers

Fiber Optic Amplifiers

Optical Power Splitters

Optical Attenuators

Optical Circulators

Fiber Optic Lasers

Global Fiber Optic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Optic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Data Communication

Telecommunication

Enterprise

Others

Global Fiber Optic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Optic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Optic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Optic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Optic Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fiber Optic Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amphenol

Corning

Finisar

Fujikura

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ciena

MOLEX

Newport

OZ Optics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Optic Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Optic Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Optic Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Optic Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Optic Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Optic Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Optic Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Optic Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Optic Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Optic Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Optic Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optic Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Optic Components Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Components Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Optic Components Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Components Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

