Inversion Tables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inversion Tables in global, including the following market information:

Global Inversion Tables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inversion Tables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inversion Tables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inversion Tables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inversion Tables include Body Champ, Health Mark, Ironman, Chinesport, Fysiomed, Calm, Stamina, Weslo and Teeter. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inversion Tables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inversion Tables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inversion Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Type

Motorized Type

Global Inversion Tables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inversion Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Gym

Hospital

Others

Global Inversion Tables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inversion Tables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inversion Tables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inversion Tables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inversion Tables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inversion Tables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Body Champ

Health Mark

Ironman

Chinesport

Fysiomed

Calm

Stamina

Weslo

Teeter

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inversion Tables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inversion Tables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inversion Tables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inversion Tables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inversion Tables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inversion Tables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inversion Tables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inversion Tables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inversion Tables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inversion Tables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inversion Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inversion Tables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inversion Tables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inversion Tables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inversion Tables Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inversion Tables Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Inversion Tables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

