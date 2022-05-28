Pneumonia Diagnostic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumonia Diagnostic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pneumonia Diagnostic market was valued at 470.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 656.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Streptococcus-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pneumonia Diagnostic include Abbott, Glaxo Smith Kline, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, BioMerieux, Cepheid and Diamedix/Erba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pneumonia Diagnostic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Streptococcus-based
Legionella-based
Chlamydophila-based
Viral Pneumonia-based
Mycoplasma Pneumonia-based
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centres
Others
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pneumonia Diagnostic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pneumonia Diagnostic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Glaxo Smith Kline
Affymetrix
Becton Dickinson
BioMerieux
Cepheid
Diamedix/Erba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pneumonia Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pneumonia Diagnostic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumonia Diagnostic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pneumonia Diagnostic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumonia Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumonia Diagnostic Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumonia Diagnostic Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
