Freeze Dried Foods Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freeze Dried Foods in global, including the following market information:

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Freeze Dried Foods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freeze Dried Foods market was valued at 12230 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Freeze Dried Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freeze Dried Foods include Nestle, OFD Foods, Unilever, Wise Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Backpacker's Pantry, Chaucer, Harmony House Foods and Honeyville, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Freeze Dried Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Freeze Dried Fruits

Freeze Dried Vegetables

Freeze Dried Beverages

Freeze Dried Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freeze Dried Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freeze Dried Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Freeze Dried Foods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Freeze Dried Foods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle

OFD Foods

Unilever

Wise Company

Asahi Group Holdings

Backpacker's Pantry

Chaucer

Harmony House Foods

Honeyville

Mercer Foods

Mondelez International

PARADISE FRUITS

Prepper's Pantry

Van Drunen Farms

