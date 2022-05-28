Short Boots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Boots in global, including the following market information:

Global Short Boots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Short Boots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Short Boots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short Boots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short Boots include The North Face, Jack wolfskin, Sorel, The Timberland Company, UGG, Sam Edelman, Tecnica Group S.p.A, Columbia and Salomon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short Boots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-Grade

Mid-Grade

High-Grade

Global Short Boots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Global Short Boots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short Boots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short Boots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Short Boots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Short Boots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The North Face

Jack wolfskin

Sorel

The Timberland Company

UGG

Sam Edelman

Tecnica Group S.p.A

Columbia

Salomon

Keen

Merrell

Kamik

Bogs

Oboz Footwear

Baffin

Vasque

FRYE

The Original Muck Boot Company

The Walking Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Boots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Short Boots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Short Boots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Short Boots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short Boots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Short Boots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short Boots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Short Boots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Short Boots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Short Boots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Short Boots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Boots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Short Boots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Boots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Short Boots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Boots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Short Boots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low-Grade

4.1.3 Mid-Grade

4.1.4 High-Grade

4.2 By Type – G

