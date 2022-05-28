Short Boots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Boots in global, including the following market information:
Global Short Boots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Short Boots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Short Boots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short Boots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short Boots include The North Face, Jack wolfskin, Sorel, The Timberland Company, UGG, Sam Edelman, Tecnica Group S.p.A, Columbia and Salomon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short Boots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low-Grade
Mid-Grade
High-Grade
Global Short Boots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Global Short Boots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Short Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Short Boots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Short Boots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Short Boots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Short Boots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The North Face
Jack wolfskin
Sorel
The Timberland Company
UGG
Sam Edelman
Tecnica Group S.p.A
Columbia
Salomon
Keen
Merrell
Kamik
Bogs
Oboz Footwear
Baffin
Vasque
FRYE
The Original Muck Boot Company
The Walking Company
