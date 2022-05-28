Industrial Extruder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Extruder in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Extruder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Extruder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Industrial Extruder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Extruder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Screw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Extruder include Everplast, Baker Perkins, Buhler, B&P Littleford, Clextral, KAHL Group, Golfetto Sangati, Diamond America and HACOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Extruder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Extruder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Extruder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Screw
Twin Screw
Global Industrial Extruder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Extruder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Powder Coating Production
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Global Industrial Extruder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Extruder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Extruder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Extruder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Extruder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Industrial Extruder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Everplast
Baker Perkins
Buhler
B&P Littleford
Clextral
KAHL Group
Golfetto Sangati
Diamond America
HACOS
proBake
American Extrusion International
BRABENDER Group
Unifiller Systems
Alfa Machine
Reading Bakery Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Extruder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Extruder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Extruder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Extruder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Extruder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Extruder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Extruder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Extruder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Extruder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Extruder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Extruder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Extruder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Extruder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Extruder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Extruder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Extruder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Ex
