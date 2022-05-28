Cosmetics Face Serums Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetics Face Serums in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cosmetics Face Serums companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetics Face Serums market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Eye Serums Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetics Face Serums include L'Oreal, Shiseido, P&G, Beiersdorf, Amway, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, EMK Products, LLC. and First Aid Beauty Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetics Face Serums manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Eye Serums
Face Moisturizing Serums
Face Sunscreen Serums
Self-Tanning Serums
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Hair Care
Medication
Others
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetics Face Serums revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetics Face Serums revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetics Face Serums sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cosmetics Face Serums sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Oreal
Shiseido
P&G
Beiersdorf
Amway
Unilever
Proctor and Gamble
EMK Products, LLC.
First Aid Beauty Ltd.
IT Cosmetics, LLC.
Philosophy, Inc.
Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7116694/global-cosmetics-face-serums-2022-2028-367
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cosmetics Face Serums Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cosmetics Face Serums Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cosmetics Face Serums Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cosmetics Face Serums Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetics Face Serums Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetics Face Serums Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetics Face Serums Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cosmetics Face Serums Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetics Face Serums Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414