Iodized Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iodized Salt in global, including the following market information:

Global Iodized Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Iodized Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Iodized Salt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iodized Salt market was valued at 9551.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Halite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iodized Salt include Akzo Nobel, Cargill, North American Salt Company, Morton Salt, Compass Minerals International, Dampier Salt, Tata Chemicals Limited and British Salt Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Iodized Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iodized Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Iodized Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Halite

Rock Salt

Global Iodized Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Iodized Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Chemical

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Iodized Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Iodized Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iodized Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iodized Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Iodized Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Iodized Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel

Cargill

North American Salt Company

Morton Salt

Compass Minerals International

Dampier Salt

Tata Chemicals Limited

British Salt Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iodized Salt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iodized Salt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iodized Salt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iodized Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iodized Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Iodized Salt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iodized Salt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iodized Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iodized Salt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Iodized Salt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Iodized Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iodized Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Iodized Salt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iodized Salt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iodized Salt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iodized Salt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Iodized Salt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mineral Halite

4.1.3 Rock Salt

