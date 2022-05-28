Sports Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sports Accessories companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Binoculars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Accessories include Nike,Inc (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Reebok International Ltd (US), Puma SE (Germany), Under Armour, Inc(China), V.F. Corporation (Japan), Everlast worldwide, Inc, Wilson Sporting Goods (US) and New Balance (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Binoculars

Head Gear

Goggles

Hiking Jacket

Water Bottles

Gloves

Others

Global Sports Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sport Shop

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Sports Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sports Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike,Inc (US)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Reebok International Ltd (US)

Puma SE (Germany)

Under Armour, Inc(China)

V.F. Corporation (Japan)

Everlast worldwide, Inc

Wilson Sporting Goods (US)

New Balance (US)

Fila, Inc (China)

Samsung (Korea)

Sony (Japan)

Apple (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Accessories Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Accessories Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Accessories Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Accessories Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Accessories Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Accessories Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Accessories Market Siz

