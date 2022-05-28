Sports Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sports Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sports Accessories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Binoculars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Accessories include Nike,Inc (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Reebok International Ltd (US), Puma SE (Germany), Under Armour, Inc(China), V.F. Corporation (Japan), Everlast worldwide, Inc, Wilson Sporting Goods (US) and New Balance (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Binoculars
Head Gear
Goggles
Hiking Jacket
Water Bottles
Gloves
Others
Global Sports Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sport Shop
Department and Discount Stores
Online Retail
Others
Global Sports Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sports Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sports Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nike,Inc (US)
Adidas AG (Germany)
Reebok International Ltd (US)
Puma SE (Germany)
Under Armour, Inc(China)
V.F. Corporation (Japan)
Everlast worldwide, Inc
Wilson Sporting Goods (US)
New Balance (US)
Fila, Inc (China)
Samsung (Korea)
Sony (Japan)
Apple (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Accessories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sports Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sports Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Accessories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Accessories Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Accessories Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Accessories Market Siz
