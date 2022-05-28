Waterslide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterslide in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterslide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waterslide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Waterslide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterslide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Body Slides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterslide include Whitewater West, Guangdong Dalang Water Park Equipment, Wm International, Haisan, Tailong, Trend, Qinlang, Guangzhou Hongbo Water Amusement Park Equipment and Haili and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Waterslide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterslide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waterslide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Body Slides
Inline Tube Slides
Aqualoop
Bowl
Half-Pipe
Multi-Lane Racer
Drop Slide
Others
Global Waterslide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waterslide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor Waterpark
Outdoor Waterpark
Global Waterslide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waterslide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterslide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterslide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterslide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Waterslide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Whitewater West
Guangdong Dalang Water Park Equipment
Wm International
Haisan
Tailong
Trend
Qinlang
Guangzhou Hongbo Water Amusement Park Equipment
Haili
Xinchao
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7116712/global-waterslide-forecast-2022-2028-851
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterslide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterslide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterslide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterslide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterslide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterslide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterslide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterslide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterslide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterslide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterslide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterslide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterslide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterslide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterslide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterslide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Waterslide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Body Slides
4.1.3 Inline Tube Slides
4.1.4 Aqualoop
4.1.5 Bowl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414