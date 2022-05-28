Entertainment Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Entertainment Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Entertainment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Entertainment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Entertainment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Entertainment Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outdoor Amusement Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Entertainment Equipment include Whitewater West, Jegoplay, Letian, Kaiqi, Jinma, C&Q Amusement, Golden Dragon, Qitele and Lns, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Entertainment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Entertainment Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Entertainment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outdoor Amusement Equipment
Indoor Amusement Equipment
Water Amusement Equipment
Children Amusement Equipment
Global Entertainment Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Entertainment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Theme Amusement Park
Children's Playground
Amusement Park
Community
Others
Global Entertainment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Entertainment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Entertainment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Entertainment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Entertainment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Entertainment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Whitewater West
Jegoplay
Letian
Kaiqi
Jinma
C&Q Amusement
Golden Dragon
Qitele
Lns
Yonglang
Wandeplay
Vasia
Wolong
Aquakita
Cheer Amusement
Kompan, Inc.
SportsPlay
Playpower
Henderson
Landscape Structures
ELI
PlayCore
E.Beckmann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Entertainment Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Entertainment Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Entertainment Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Entertainment Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Entertainment Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Entertainment Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Entertainment Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Entertainment Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Entertainment Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Entertainment Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Entertainment Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Entertainment Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Entertainment Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entertainment Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Entertainment Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entertainment Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
