Rapeseed Meal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rapeseed Meal in global, including the following market information:

Global Rapeseed Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rapeseed Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rapeseed Meal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rapeseed Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rapeseed Meal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rapeseed Meal include Luhua, Hubei Hongkai, Yihaikerry, Cofco, Chia Tai Group, Cargill, Longda, Jiusan Group and Wilmar International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rapeseed Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rapeseed Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rapeseed Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rapeseed Meal

Double-Low Rapeseed Meal

Others

Global Rapeseed Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rapeseed Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Feed

Fertilizers

Sauce

Food Additives

Industrial Chemicals

Others

Global Rapeseed Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rapeseed Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rapeseed Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rapeseed Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rapeseed Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rapeseed Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luhua

Hubei Hongkai

Yihaikerry

Cofco

Chia Tai Group

Cargill

Longda

Jiusan Group

Wilmar International

Xiwang Foodstuffs

Aiju

Nwdf

Hbgo

Bunge

Bgg

Sinograin

Sanxing Group

Herun Group

ADM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rapeseed Meal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rapeseed Meal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rapeseed Meal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rapeseed Meal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rapeseed Meal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rapeseed Meal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rapeseed Meal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rapeseed Meal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rapeseed Meal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rapeseed Meal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rapeseed Meal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rapeseed Meal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rapeseed Meal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rapeseed Meal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rapeseed Meal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rapeseed Meal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rapeseed Meal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rapeseed Meal

4.1.3 Double-Low Rapesee

