Industrial Real Estate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Real Estate in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Real Estate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Real Estate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Real Estate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Real Estate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Produce Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Real Estate include PulteHomes, Horton, Lennar, Evergrande, Vanke, Country Garden, Poly, SUNAC and LongFor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Real Estate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Real Estate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Real Estate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Produce
Office
Warehousing
Global Industrial Real Estate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Real Estate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
E-commerce
Logistics
Others
Global Industrial Real Estate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Real Estate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Real Estate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Real Estate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Real Estate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Real Estate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PulteHomes
Horton
Lennar
Evergrande
Vanke
Country Garden
Poly
SUNAC
LongFor
Greenland
R&F
CFLD
CR Land
Green Town
Agile
Goodman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Real Estate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Real Estate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Real Estate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Real Estate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Real Estate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Real Estate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Real Estate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Real Estate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Real Estate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Real Estate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
