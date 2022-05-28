High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, JL MAG, Zhmag and Earth- Panda. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered Type

Bonded Type

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Computer and Office Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Industrial Application

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

JL MAG

Zhmag

Earth- Panda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Neodymium Iro

