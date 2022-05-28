Automobile ToF Driver IC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ToF (Time-of-Flight) is a 3D sensing technology that measures the flight time of light to calculate the distance and depth between objects. It is a technology that recognizes the three-dimensional effect, spatial information, and movement of an object by calculating the distance to the object after measuring the time of the reflected signal by sending infrared wavelengths to the object, so it is applied to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). ToF sensor must be with Driver IC for chip driving.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile ToF Driver IC in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automobile ToF Driver IC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile ToF Driver IC market was valued at 17 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 117.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

dToF Driver IC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile ToF Driver IC include Sony, Dongwoon Anatech, Shanghai Orient-Chip Technology, Maxim Integrated, TI, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation and OPNOUS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automobile ToF Driver IC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

dToF Driver IC

iToF Driver IC

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile ToF Driver IC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile ToF Driver IC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile ToF Driver IC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automobile ToF Driver IC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Dongwoon Anatech

Shanghai Orient-Chip Technology

Maxim Integrated

TI

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics Corporation

OPNOUS

PhotonIC Technologies

Analog Devices

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile ToF Driver IC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile ToF Driver IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile ToF Driver IC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile ToF Driver IC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile ToF Driver IC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile ToF Driver IC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile ToF Driver IC Companies

