Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoset plastics, or thermoset composites, are synthetic materials that strengthen when heated, but cannot successfully be remolded or reheated after initial heat-forming or molding. After thermosets are molded, the resulting parts offer protection against high operating temperatures, corrosion, and chemical resistance. These material property benefits allow molded thermoset parts to be used in a variety of aggressive and challenging end-use environments, from electrical applications to automotive powertrain and transmission components to products with outdoor element exposure. Using a thermoset molding process allows final parts and assemblies to remain dimensionally and chemically stable against elements such as moisture, high heat or operating temperatures, electric voltage, and chemicals or automotive fluids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Composites for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Thermoset Composites for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoset Composites for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CFRP(Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Composites for Automotive include Sumitomo Bakelite, Toray Advanced, Adler Plastics, BASF, Solvay, Owens Corning, Teijin, SGL and PPG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermoset Composites for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CFRP(Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics)
Prepreg (CF, Epoxy)
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Air Deflectors and Spoilers
Frames for Windows/Sunroofs
Air-Intake Manifolds
Front-end Grill Opening Panels
Battery Casings and Covers
Headlamp Housings
Bumpers and Bumper Beam
Heat Shields (Engine, Transmission)
Cylinder Head (e.g. valve, rocker, cam) Covers
Others
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sumitomo Bakelite
Toray Advanced
Adler Plastics
BASF
Solvay
Owens Corning
Teijin
SGL
PPG
Huntsman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoset Composites for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Composites for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Players in Global Market
