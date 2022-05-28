Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoset plastics, or thermoset composites, are synthetic materials that strengthen when heated, but cannot successfully be remolded or reheated after initial heat-forming or molding. After thermosets are molded, the resulting parts offer protection against high operating temperatures, corrosion, and chemical resistance. These material property benefits allow molded thermoset parts to be used in a variety of aggressive and challenging end-use environments, from electrical applications to automotive powertrain and transmission components to products with outdoor element exposure. Using a thermoset molding process allows final parts and assemblies to remain dimensionally and chemically stable against elements such as moisture, high heat or operating temperatures, electric voltage, and chemicals or automotive fluids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Composites for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Thermoset Composites for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoset Composites for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CFRP(Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Composites for Automotive include Sumitomo Bakelite, Toray Advanced, Adler Plastics, BASF, Solvay, Owens Corning, Teijin, SGL and PPG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermoset Composites for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CFRP(Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics)

Prepreg (CF, Epoxy)

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Deflectors and Spoilers

Frames for Windows/Sunroofs

Air-Intake Manifolds

Front-end Grill Opening Panels

Battery Casings and Covers

Headlamp Housings

Bumpers and Bumper Beam

Heat Shields (Engine, Transmission)

Cylinder Head (e.g. valve, rocker, cam) Covers

Others

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Thermoset Composites for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Toray Advanced

Adler Plastics

BASF

Solvay

Owens Corning

Teijin

SGL

PPG

Huntsman

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoset Composites for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoset Composites for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Composites for Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites for Automotive Players in Global Market



