A2 Milk Infant Formula Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of A2 Milk Infant Formula in global, including the following market information:

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five A2 Milk Infant Formula companies in 2021 (%)

The global A2 Milk Infant Formula market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infant Formula (0-6 months) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of A2 Milk Infant Formula include The a2 Milk Company, Danone, Nestle, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson & Company, Beta A2 Australia, ZURU Inc, Holle and Care A2+ and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the A2 Milk Infant Formula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infant Formula (0-6 months)

Follow-on Formula (6-12 months)

Growing-up Formula (12-36 months)

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Hospitals

E-commerce

Baby Store

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies A2 Milk Infant Formula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies A2 Milk Infant Formula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies A2 Milk Infant Formula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies A2 Milk Infant Formula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The a2 Milk Company

Danone

Nestle

Abbott Nutrition

Mead Johnson & Company

Beta A2 Australia

ZURU Inc

Holle

Care A2+

Nature's One

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Overall Market Size

2.1 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top A2 Milk Infant Formula Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Sales by Companies

3.5 Global A2 Milk Infant Formula Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 A2 Milk Infant Formula Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers A2 Milk Infant Formula Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 A2 Milk Infant Formula Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 A2 Milk Infant Formula Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 A2 Milk Infant Formula Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

