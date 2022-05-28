Lithium Battery Component Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Battery Component in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Battery Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Battery Component Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Lithium Battery Component companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Battery Component market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cathode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Battery Component include Samsung SDI, Umicore, Panasonic, LG Chem, Toshiba, Hitachi, BASF, Ningbo Shanshan and Celgard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Battery Component manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Battery Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Battery Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cathode Material
Anode Material
Separator
Electrolyte
Global Lithium Battery Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Battery Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicle
Industrial
Global Lithium Battery Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Battery Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Battery Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Battery Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Battery Component sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Lithium Battery Component sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung SDI
Umicore
Panasonic
LG Chem
Toshiba
Hitachi
BASF
Ningbo Shanshan
Celgard
Dreamweaver
Entek
Evonik
SK Innovation
Toray
Asahi Kasei
Sumitomo Chem
UBE Industries
Teijin
Dongwha
Soulbrain
Capchem
Guangzhou Tinci
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Battery Component Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Battery Component Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Battery Component Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Battery Component Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Battery Component Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Battery Component Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Battery Component Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Battery Component Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Battery Component Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Battery Component Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Battery Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Battery Component Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Battery Component Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Battery Component Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Battery Component Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Battery Componen
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414