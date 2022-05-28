Mobile Chipsets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile phones run on so-called embedded chipsets, which are designed to perform one or a few dedicated functions, often with real-time computing constraints. They are embedded as part of the complete device including hardware and mechanical parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Chipsets in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Chipsets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Chipsets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Chipsets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Chipsets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Qualcomm 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Chipsets include Qualcomm, Samsung, Haiwei, MediaTek and Intel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Chipsets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Qualcomm 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series

MediaTek MT65 and 67 Series

Samsung Exynos Series

Huawei Kirin 9 Series

Intel 100 Series

Global Mobile Chipsets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phones Above $600

US$400 to US$600 Mobile Phones

Mobile Phones Under $400

Global Mobile Chipsets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Chipsets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Chipsets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Chipsets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Chipsets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualcomm

Samsung

Haiwei

MediaTek

Intel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Chipsets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Chipsets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Chipsets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Chipsets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Chipsets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile Chipsets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Chipsets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Chipsets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Chipsets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Chipsets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Chipsets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Chipsets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Chipsets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Chipsets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Chipsets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Chipsets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mobile Chipsets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Qualcomm 4 Se

