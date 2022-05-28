Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging and Lamination Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Packaging and Lamination Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waterborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaging and Lamination Adhesives include Bostik (Arkema), H.B. Fuller, Sapici, Dow, Songwon, Henkel, Morchem Inc, Toyo Ink (Toyochem) and Ashland Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Packaging and Lamination Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterborne

Solvent Based

Solventless

Hot Melt

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Home and Personal Cares

Others

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaging and Lamination Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaging and Lamination Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaging and Lamination Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Packaging and Lamination Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bostik (Arkema)

H.B. Fuller

Sapici

Dow

Songwon

Henkel

Morchem Inc

Toyo Ink (Toyochem)

Ashland Inc

COIM Group

DIC CorporationChemline India Ltd

Zhejiang Neweast

Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd

NanPao

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive

Flint Group

Huber Group

Comens Material

Jiangsu Lihe

Shanghai Kangda

Brilliant Polymers

Sungdo

UFlex

Rockpaint

Mitsui Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

