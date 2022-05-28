Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Waterborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives include Bostik (Arkema), H.B. Fuller, Sapici, Dow, Songwon, Henkel, Morchem Inc, Toyo Ink (Toyochem) and Ashland Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Waterborne
Solvent Based
Solventless
Hot Melt
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Industry
Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
Home and Personal Cares
Others
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bostik (Arkema)
H.B. Fuller
Sapici
Dow
Songwon
Henkel
Morchem Inc
Toyo Ink (Toyochem)
Ashland Inc
COIM Group
DIC CorporationChemline India Ltd
Zhejiang Neweast
Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd
NanPao
3M
Vimasco Corporation
Sika Automotive
Flint Group
Huber Group
Comens Material
Jiangsu Lihe
Shanghai Kangda
Brilliant Polymers
Sungdo
UFlex
Rockpaint
Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
