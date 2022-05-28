Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Composite Roller in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Composite Roller companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inner Diameter: Below 200mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite Roller include Mitsubishi Chemical, Double E, Arvind Rub Web Controls, Carbon Light, Pronexos, ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation, DragonPlate, MEC Industries and Duran Converting. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Fiber Composite Roller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inner Diameter: Below 200mm

Inner Diameter: 200mm-300mm

Inner Diameter: Above 300mm

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LCDs

Film Manufacturing

Printing

Papermaking

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Double E

Arvind Rub Web Controls

Carbon Light

Pronexos

ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation

DragonPlate

MEC Industries

Duran Converting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies

3.8

