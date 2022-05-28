Anti-Static Plates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Anti-Static Plates are used to prevent the buildup of static electricity. They reduce the static electricity charge on various surfaces by retaining adequate moisture content.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Static Plates in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Static Plates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Static Plates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-Static Plates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Static Plates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Static Plates include Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite, Sekisui, Korea Plate Co Ltd, Korea Polymer Tech, Takiron, GRIFFEN and NEXTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Static Plates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Static Plates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Static Plates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Plate

Acrylic Plate

Polycarbonate Plate

Others

Global Anti-Static Plates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Static Plates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industrial

Automation

Cleanroom

PCB Test Equipment

Global Anti-Static Plates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Static Plates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Static Plates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Static Plates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Static Plates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-Static Plates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Bakelite

Sekisui

Korea Plate Co Ltd

Korea Polymer Tech

Takiron

GRIFFEN

NEXTECH

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-antistatic-plates-forecast-2022-2028-263

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-antistatic-plates-forecast-2022-2028-263

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Static Plates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Static Plates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Static Plates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Static Plates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Static Plates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Static Plates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Static Plates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Static Plates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Static Plates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Static Plates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Static Plates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Static Plates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Static Plates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Static Plates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Static Plates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Static Plates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Static Plates Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-antistatic-plates-forecast-2022-2028-263

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

