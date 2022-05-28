CO2 Gas Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The carbon dioxide sensor is a machine used to detect the concentration of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is one of the raw materials for photosynthesis of green plants, and 95% of the dry weight of crops comes from photosynthesis. Therefore, the use of carbon dioxide sensors to control the concentration has become an important factor affecting crop yields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CO2 Gas Sensor in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of CO2 Gas Sensor include GSS (Gas Sensing Solutions), ZyAura, SOHA Tech, TCC ELT, SenseAir (Asahi Kasei), E+E Elektronik, HW group s.r.o., Telaire and SST Sensing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CO2 Gas Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
NDIR CO2 Gas Sensor
Catalytic CO2 Gas Sensor
Thermal Conductivity CO2 Gas Sensor
Industry
Agriculture
National Defense
Medical Hygiene
Environmental Protection
Aerospace
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSS (Gas Sensing Solutions)
ZyAura
SOHA Tech
TCC ELT
SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)
E+E Elektronik
HW group s.r.o.
Telaire
SST Sensing
Vaisala
Sensirion AG
Winsen Electronics Technology
Building Automation Products Inc (BAPI)
Murata
Amphenol Corporation
Honeywell
Siemens AG
Trane
Figaro
Ati Airtest Technologies
Digital Control System
ELT SENSOR
Cubic Sensor
