Steel Scaffold Planks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Scaffold Planks in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Steel Scaffold Planks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Scaffold Planks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot-dipped Galvanized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Scaffold Planks include ADTO GROUP, Wellmade, SPAR STEEL, ScaffoldExpress.com, Stepup Scaffold, Tecmark Contracting L.L.C, Hunan World Scaffolding, Tianjin Youfa International Trade and Tianjin Minjie steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Steel Scaffold Planks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot-dipped Galvanized
Pre-galvanised Steel
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petroleum And Natural Gas
Civil Construction
Others
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Scaffold Planks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Scaffold Planks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Scaffold Planks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Steel Scaffold Planks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADTO GROUP
Wellmade
SPAR STEEL
ScaffoldExpress.com
Stepup Scaffold
Tecmark Contracting L.L.C
Hunan World Scaffolding
Tianjin Youfa International Trade
Tianjin Minjie steel
Phoenix Metal Form
Tradex LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Scaffold Planks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Scaffold Planks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Scaffold Planks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Scaffold Planks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Scaffold Planks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Scaffold Planks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Scaffold Planks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Scaffold Planks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Scaffold Planks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
