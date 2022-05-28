Double Disc Refiner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The double-disc refiner is composed of a refiner chamber, a transmission mechanism, a base, and a motor. The refining chamber is composed of two fixed grinding discs fixed on the casing and the movable seat and two rotating grinding discs installed on the rotating disc to form two grinding zones. Through the exchange of different tooth-shaped grinding discs, to meet the beating requirements of various slurries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Disc Refiner in global, including the following market information:

Global Double Disc Refiner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double Disc Refiner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Double Disc Refiner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double Disc Refiner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disc Diameter (mm): Below ?500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double Disc Refiner include Valmet, ANDRITZ AG, Shandong Xuridong Machinery, Parason, Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery, AFT, Zhengzhou Yunda Paper Machinery, Yueli Machinery and Qinyang City Friends Machinery Equipment and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Double Disc Refiner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double Disc Refiner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double Disc Refiner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disc Diameter (mm): Below ?500

Disc Diameter (mm): ?500-?1000

Disc Diameter (mm): Above ?1000

Global Double Disc Refiner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double Disc Refiner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Wood Pulp

Mechanical Pulp

Waste Paper Pulp

Global Double Disc Refiner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double Disc Refiner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double Disc Refiner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double Disc Refiner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double Disc Refiner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Double Disc Refiner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Valmet

ANDRITZ AG

Shandong Xuridong Machinery

Parason

Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery

AFT

Zhengzhou Yunda Paper Machinery

Yueli Machinery

Qinyang City Friends Machinery Equipment

Fujian Light Industry Machinery & Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Double Disc Refiner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Double Disc Refiner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Double Disc Refiner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Double Disc Refiner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Double Disc Refiner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Double Disc Refiner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Double Disc Refiner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Double Disc Refiner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Double Disc Refiner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Double Disc Refiner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Double Disc Refiner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Disc Refiner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Disc Refiner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Disc Refiner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Disc Refiner Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Disc Refiner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Double Disc R

