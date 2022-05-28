Drum Chipper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drum Chipper in global, including the following market information:
Global Drum Chipper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drum Chipper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Drum Chipper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drum Chipper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drum Chipper include Bruks Siwertell, Morbark, LLC, Rudnick & Enners, HOMBAK, MAIER company, Macreat, ASTEC, Brunette Machinery and Ruifeng Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drum Chipper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drum Chipper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drum Chipper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Horizontal
Vertical
Others
Global Drum Chipper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drum Chipper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sawmill
Timber Processing
Biomass Processing
Others
Global Drum Chipper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drum Chipper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drum Chipper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drum Chipper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drum Chipper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Drum Chipper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bruks Siwertell
Morbark, LLC
Rudnick & Enners
HOMBAK
MAIER company
Macreat
ASTEC
Brunette Machinery
Ruifeng Machinery
Bandit Industries
VECOPLAN AG
HAAS Recycling-Systems
Valmet
Europe Forestry
Henan Richi Machinery
Wajax
