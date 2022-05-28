77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

77 GHz FMCW radars enhance automotive safety by enabling vehicles to identify dangerous situations and prevent crashes. They are used to detect different kinds of obstacles such as other vehicles and pedestrians in the 30 to 250 meter range, even in low visibility conditions. The information provided by the radars is used in ADAS systems responsible for multiple applications including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. This device is intended for usage in short-, medium- and long-range radar applications covering the full automotive radar frequency band from 76 GHz to 81 GHz.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver in global, including the following market information:

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver companies in 2021 (%)

The global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

77-79GHz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver include NXP, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, TI, RFbeam Microwave GmbH and Calterah, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

77-79GHz

79-81GHz

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind-spot Detection/monitoring (BSD/BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Rear Collision Avoidance (RCA)

Parking Assist (PA)

Rear Occupant Detection/Alert (ROD/ROA)

Cocoon Radar

Imaging Radar

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

TI

RFbeam Microwave GmbH

Calterah

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 77-81 GHz Automotive Radar

