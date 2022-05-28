Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine is used to prevent infectious bursal disease in chickens, which is one of the main infectious diseases in the chicken industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine in global, including the following market information:

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Live Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine include Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Qingdao Yibang Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Shandong Lvdu Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Plyco Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and Ruipu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Live

Inactivated

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Veterinary Pharmacy

Online Sale

Others

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zoetis

Merck

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

Qingdao Yibang Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shandong Lvdu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Plyco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Ruipu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Biological Vaccine Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

