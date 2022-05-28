Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine is used to prevent infectious bursal disease in chickens, which is one of the main infectious diseases in the chicken industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Live Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine include Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Qingdao Yibang Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Shandong Lvdu Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Plyco Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and Ruipu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Live
Inactivated
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Veterinary Pharmacy
Online Sale
Others
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zoetis
Merck
Elanco
Boehringer Ingelheim
Ceva
Qingdao Yibang Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
Shandong Lvdu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
Plyco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Ruipu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Biological Vaccine Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infectious Bursal Disease Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
