Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PV modules must meet a range of regulations and standards before they can be considered suitable for sale and for renewable energy funding programs. PV module certification services provide photovoltaic module testing and certification to ensure that modules meet the required international standards and confirm quality testing by an independent third party.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification in Global, including the following market information:
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification market was valued at 62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 81 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Photovoltaic Module Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification include T?V Rheinland, Kiwa, Intertek, SGS, MBJ, VDE, OCA Global and Solarif, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic Module Testing
Photovoltaic Module Certification
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Crystalline Silicon PV Modules
Film PV Modules
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
T?V Rheinland
Kiwa
Intertek
SGS
MBJ
VDE
OCA Global
Solarif
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7117243/global-photovoltaic-module-testing-certification-forecast-2022-2028-816
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photovoltaic Module
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414