Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PV modules must meet a range of regulations and standards before they can be considered suitable for sale and for renewable energy funding programs. PV module certification services provide photovoltaic module testing and certification to ensure that modules meet the required international standards and confirm quality testing by an independent third party.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification in Global, including the following market information:

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification market was valued at 62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 81 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Photovoltaic Module Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification include T?V Rheinland, Kiwa, Intertek, SGS, MBJ, VDE, OCA Global and Solarif, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic Module Testing

Photovoltaic Module Certification

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crystalline Silicon PV Modules

Film PV Modules

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photovoltaic Module Testing and Certification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

T?V Rheinland

Kiwa

Intertek

SGS

MBJ

VDE

OCA Global

Solarif

