Sports Compression Wear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Compression Wear in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Compression Wear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Compression Wear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sports Compression Wear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Compression Wear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compression Socks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Compression Wear include Under Armour, Nike, 2XU, CW-X, CEP, SKINS, Athleta, Tracksmith and ASICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Compression Wear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Compression Wear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compression Socks

Compression Under

Compression Arm Sleeves

Compression Tops

Others

Global Sports Compression Wear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women

Men

Global Sports Compression Wear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Compression Wear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Compression Wear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Compression Wear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sports Compression Wear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Under Armour

Nike

2XU

CW-X

CEP

SKINS

Athleta

Tracksmith

ASICS

CompressionZ

Zensah

EvoShield

X-Bionic

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7117499/global-sports-compression-wear-forecast-2022-2028-114

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-sports-compression-wear-forecast-2022-2028-114-7117499

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Compression Wear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Compression Wear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Compression Wear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Compression Wear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Compression Wear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Compression Wear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Compression Wear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Compression Wear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Compression Wear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Compression Wear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Compression Wear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Compression Wear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Compression Wear Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-sports-compression-wear-forecast-2022-2028-114-7117499

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

