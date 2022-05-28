Sports Compression Wear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Compression Wear in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Compression Wear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sports Compression Wear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sports Compression Wear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Compression Wear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compression Socks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Compression Wear include Under Armour, Nike, 2XU, CW-X, CEP, SKINS, Athleta, Tracksmith and ASICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Compression Wear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Compression Wear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compression Socks
Compression Under
Compression Arm Sleeves
Compression Tops
Others
Global Sports Compression Wear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Women
Men
Global Sports Compression Wear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Compression Wear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Compression Wear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Compression Wear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sports Compression Wear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sports Compression Wear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Under Armour
Nike
2XU
CW-X
CEP
SKINS
Athleta
Tracksmith
ASICS
CompressionZ
Zensah
EvoShield
X-Bionic
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7117499/global-sports-compression-wear-forecast-2022-2028-114
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Compression Wear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Compression Wear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Compression Wear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Compression Wear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Compression Wear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Compression Wear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Compression Wear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sports Compression Wear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sports Compression Wear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Compression Wear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Compression Wear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Compression Wear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Compression Wear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Compression Wear Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414