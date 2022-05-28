Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Residual chlorine is the low level amount of chlorine remaining in the water after a certain period or contact time after its initial application. Through the residual chlorine test, the remaining chlorine amount is determined in water that has finished testing and is ready to be released in the distribution system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residual Chlorine Analyser in global, including the following market information:

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Residual Chlorine Analyser companies in 2021 (%)

The global Residual Chlorine Analyser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residual Chlorine Analyser include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Hach, ALS Environmental Ltd, Chemtrac, Inc., ABB, Process Instruments, Xylem Inc, DKK-TOA Corporation and ATI UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Residual Chlorine Analyser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser

Non-Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser

Others

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drinking Water Industry

Industrial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Hach

ALS Environmental Ltd

Chemtrac, Inc.

ABB

Process Instruments

Xylem Inc

DKK-TOA Corporation

ATI UK

Hydro Instruments

Turtle Tough Pty Ltd

Emerson

Endress+Hauser Group

Rcube Electric Private Limited

Biobase Biodustry (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Dor Yang Precision Instruments(Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Aquas Inc

Daeyoon Scale Industrial Co

Bionics Instrument Co

HORIBA Advanced Techno Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residual Chlorine Analyser Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Residual Chlorine Analyser Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residual Chlorine Analyser Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residual

