Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Residual chlorine is the low level amount of chlorine remaining in the water after a certain period or contact time after its initial application. Through the residual chlorine test, the remaining chlorine amount is determined in water that has finished testing and is ready to be released in the distribution system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residual Chlorine Analyser in global, including the following market information:
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Residual Chlorine Analyser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residual Chlorine Analyser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residual Chlorine Analyser include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Hach, ALS Environmental Ltd, Chemtrac, Inc., ABB, Process Instruments, Xylem Inc, DKK-TOA Corporation and ATI UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Residual Chlorine Analyser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser
Non-Reagent Type Residual Chlorine Analyser
Others
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drinking Water Industry
Industrial Water Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
Others
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Residual Chlorine Analyser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Hach
ALS Environmental Ltd
Chemtrac, Inc.
ABB
Process Instruments
Xylem Inc
DKK-TOA Corporation
ATI UK
Hydro Instruments
Turtle Tough Pty Ltd
Emerson
Endress+Hauser Group
Rcube Electric Private Limited
Biobase Biodustry (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Dor Yang Precision Instruments(Shanghai) Co., Ltd
Aquas Inc
Daeyoon Scale Industrial Co
Bionics Instrument Co
HORIBA Advanced Techno Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residual Chlorine Analyser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residual Chlorine Analyser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residual Chlorine Analyser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residual Chlorine Analyser Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residual Chlorine Analyser Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residual
