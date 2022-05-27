Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Laser Cutting Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plastic Laser Cutting Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CO2 Laser Cutting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Laser Cutting Machine include Han's Laser, Gravotech, EPILOG LASER, Farley Laserlab, MECANUMERIC, Trotec Laser GmbH, Suntop Laser, Golden Laser and Perfect Laser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Laser Cutting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CO2 Laser Cutting Machine
YAG Laser Cutting Machine
Fiber Laser Cutting Machine
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Automotive
Aerospace
Other
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Laser Cutting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Laser Cutting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Laser Cutting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plastic Laser Cutting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Han's Laser
Gravotech
EPILOG LASER
Farley Laserlab
MECANUMERIC
Trotec Laser GmbH
Suntop Laser
Golden Laser
Perfect Laser
Penn CNC Machine
Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH
Dragon Diamond
Hopetool CNC
Chanke Mechanical
Triumph Industrial
Acme CNC
LPKF Laser & Electronics
AOL CNC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Laser Cutting Machine Companies
3.8
